Michigan State nearly blows 20-point lead, holds off Terps

Michigan State’s Malik Hall (25) puts up a shot against Maryland’s Xavier Green and Fatts Russell (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Freshman Max Christie scored 16 points, Gabe Brown added 13 points and No. 7 seed Michigan State nearly blew a 20-point second-half lead before holding off No. 10 seed Maryland 76-72 in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Michigan State had a 20-point lead with 13:04 remaining after opening the second half on a 12-3 run. But the Spartans really struggled taking care of the ball late against Maryland’s full-court pressure.

Michigan State turned it over 11 times in the second half — seven in the final 2:26. Maryland was led by Fatts Russell with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists.