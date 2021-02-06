Michigan State ends 4-game skid with win over Nebraska

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joshua Langford had a season-high 18 points and Aaron Henry scored 16 points to help Michigan State beat Nebraska 66-56 Saturday night.
The Spartans ended a four-game losing streak, their longest since 20017 and the skid led to the program’s worst nine-game conference record since the 1969-70 season.
The Cornhuskers played for the first time in nearly a month, returning to competition after a COVID-19 outbreak.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, who had a severe case, was one of the many people in the program who tested positive for the coronavirus.