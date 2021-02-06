Michigan State ends 4-game skid with win over Nebraska

Michigan State guard Joshua Langford (1) drives on Nebraska guard Shamiel Stevenson (4) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in East Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joshua Langford had a season-high 18 points and Aaron Henry scored 16 points to help Michigan State beat Nebraska 66-56 Saturday night.

The Spartans ended a four-game losing streak, their longest since 20017 and the skid led to the program’s worst nine-game conference record since the 1969-70 season.

The Cornhuskers played for the first time in nearly a month, returning to competition after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, who had a severe case, was one of the many people in the program who tested positive for the coronavirus.