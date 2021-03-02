Michigan State boosts NCAA hopes with win over Indiana

Michigan State’s Joshua Langford, left, and Joey Hauser (20) and Indiana’s Khristian Lander (4), Jerome Hunter, right rear, and Trey Galloway, center (obscured) vie for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Aaron Henry had 18 of his 22 points in the second half, leading Michigan State to a 64-58 win over Indiana in a matchup of teams on the bubble to play in the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans broke a ninth-place tie in the conference with the Hoosiers.

Michigan State’s Joshua Langford scored 13 points for a team that has won four of its last five games.

Indiana’s Rob Phinisee scored 16 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis was held to a season-low nine points for the Hoosiers, who have lost four in a row and five of six.