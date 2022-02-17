Michigan holds on to beat Iowa

Michigan forward Moussa Diabate dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Moussa Diabate scored 16 of his career-high 28 points in the second half and Michigan beat Iowa 84-79.

Diabate, a freshman whose career high had been 15 points, was 12-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds for the Wolverines, who broke a seventh-place tie with the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten.

Hunter Dickinson scored 14 points with nine rebounds and seven assists.

DeVante’ Jones had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Keegan Murray scored 23 points with seven rebounds for Iowa, which had a three-game win streak end.

Patrick McCaffery added 13 points.