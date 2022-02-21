Michigan head coach Juwan Howard suspended over postgame fight

A fight breaks out on the court after the Wisconsin NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard has been suspended for the rest of the season after he hit a Wisconsin assistant during a handshake line Sunday.

Howard has been suspended for five games — the rest of the regular season — and fined $40,000, the Big Ten said in a Monday release.

Wisconsin’s head coach Greg Gard was also found to be in violation of the conference’s sportsmanship policy, the Big Ten said. He has been fined $10,000.

The two head coaches had started arguing after the game, which Wisconsin won 77-63, and Howard hit a Wisconsin assistant in the head, video shows. A fight quickly broke out between the two teams.

According to Howard, he was upset by the late timeout called by Badgers head coach Gard. The situation escalated when they approached each other to shake hands after the game.

“I didn’t like the timeout being called, if I’m being honest with you,” said Howard after the game. “I thought it was not necessary at that moment, especially (with Wisconsin) having a large lead, and then for them to have a be a timeout to be called, I thought that wasn’t fair to our guys. I addressed it with (Greg Gard), that I will remember that. And for someone to touch me — and I thought that was very uncalled for — for him to touch me, as we were verbalizing and communicating with one another … that’s what escalated it.”

Three students, Michigan’s Terrance Williams II and Moussa Diabate and Wisconsin’s Jahcobi Neath, have also been suspended for one game over their actions in the altercation.

“Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in the release. “Our expectation is that the incident yesterday will provide our coaches and student-athletes with the opportunity to reflect, learn and move forward in a manner that demonstrates decorum and leadership on and off of the court.”

Phil Martelli will serve as Michigan’s interim coach in Howard’s absence.

This isn’t Howard’s first high-profile incident with another Big Ten coach.

Last season, Howard got into a shouting match with then-Maryland coach Mark Turgeon and had to be restrained during the conference tournament. Howard drew two technical fouls and was ejected from a game Michigan ended up winning 79-66.

