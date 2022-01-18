Michigan gets first win in a month, slams Maryland

Michigan guard Frankie Collins (10) drives on Maryland forward Qudus Wahab (33) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 21 points, grabbed six rebounds and distributed six assists and Michigan beat Maryland 83-64 for their first win in a month.

Michigan never trailed. The Wolverines used a 9-0 run to extend their lead to 20-9 with Caleb Houstan scoring a layup and a three-point play to ignite the 81-second outburst.

Michigan finished the half up 39-19 before The Terrapins established some momentum and closed to 57-44 with an 11-6 run with 11:12 remaining.

But Fatts Russell missed a contested layup and Frankie Collins laid in an acrobatic lob off a pass from Eli Brooks and Michigan was never threatened again.