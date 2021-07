Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) drives on Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson has withdrawn from the NBA draft to stay at Michigan for his sophomore season.

Dickinson earned second-team All-America, Big Ten Freshman of the Year and all-conference honors last season.

The 7-foot-1, 255-pound center from Virginia led the team with 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

Teammate DeVante’ Jones is also coming back next season for the Wolverines.