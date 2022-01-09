Michigan cancels 2nd straight game due to COVID-19 protocols

by: The Associated Press

North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) guards Michigan guard DeVante’ Jones (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Purdue-Michigan men’s basketball game has been postponed because the Wolverines have fewer than seven scholarship players cleared to play due to COVID-19 protocols.

The third-ranked Boilermakers were scheduled to play at Michigan on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines also had to postpone their game against No. 10 Michigan State on Saturday because they didn’t have enough scholarship players available.

More than 700 games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 in the two months since the Division I college basketball season began.

