Michigan blows lead, out of Big Ten Tournament

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends as Michigan forward Moussa Diabate (14) looks for an outlet during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half, Xavier Johnson had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and No. 9 seed Indiana closed on a 31-9 run to rally past eighth-seeded Michigan 74-69 in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Michigan led by 17 points on an Eli Brooks basket with 12:52 remaining but the Wolverines would not make another field goal until the 1:42 mark.

Jackson-Davis made two free throws with 5:39 remaining in the second half to give Indiana its first lead, 63-62, since it was 7-6 with 15:50 remaining before halftime. The free throws capped a 20-2 run. Indiana advances to play top-seeded Illinois in the quarterfinals on Friday.

DeVante’ Jones scored 18 points for Michigan.