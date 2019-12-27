MI forward Isaiah Livers out with groin injury

by: The Associated Press

Michigan forward Isaiah Livers, right, passes the ball around Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney during the first half an NCAA men’s college basketball tournament West Region semifinal Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ANN ARBOR, Mich (AP/WOOD) — Michigan forward Isaiah Livers and is out indefinitely with a left groin injury.

The school announced Livers’status Friday, two days before the 11th-ranked Wolverines host UMass Lowell.

Livers was hurt in a win over Presbyterian last weekend.

Michigan described the injury initially as a muscle strain. Livers, a 6-foot-7 junior, is averaging a team-high 13.6 points.

Livers is a Kalamazoo native. He is a former Kalamazoo Central star and Michigan’s 2017 Mr. Basketball.

-News 8 contributed to this report

