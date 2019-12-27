MI forward Isaiah Livers out with groin injury

ANN ARBOR, Mich (AP/WOOD) — Michigan forward Isaiah Livers and is out indefinitely with a left groin injury.
The school announced Livers’status Friday, two days before the 11th-ranked Wolverines host UMass Lowell.
Livers was hurt in a win over Presbyterian last weekend.
Michigan described the injury initially as a muscle strain. Livers, a 6-foot-7 junior, is averaging a team-high 13.6 points.
Livers is a Kalamazoo native. He is a former Kalamazoo Central star and Michigan’s 2017 Mr. Basketball.
