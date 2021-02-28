Maryland handles Michigan State in bubble-team matchup

Maryland forward Galin Smith, center, is fouled while going up for a shot against Michigan State forward Gabe Brown, right, and forward Joey Hauser during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 73-55. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Eric Ayala scored 22 points and Maryland led throughout in picking up an important 73-55 win over Michigan State.

The game matched a pair of hot bubble teams with Michigan State coming in on a three-game win steak including victories over No. 5 Illinois and No. 4 Ohio State, and Maryland arriving with four consecutive conference wins.

Maryland scored the first 11 points in a run that included a trio of 3-pointers, led by 10 at halftime and then fended off a brief Spartans charge midway through the second half.

Joshua Langford scored 12 points and Aaron Henry 11 for Michigan State.