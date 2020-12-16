Local referees adjust to empty arenas, COVID protocols

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The attendance of Western Michigan University’s Saturday basketball game in Kalamazoo: zero.

“It’s really strange,” Jim Schipper, who officiated the game, said. “Normally the arenas I am working in have between 10,000 and 25,000 fans, so you feed a lot off the fans and the kids and the coaches do, as well. So that has been a real adjustment this year.”

You might think the empty stands would come as a relief to Schipper, as referees, umpires and officials are generally the most picked-on and heckled guys at a game. But believe it or not, he kind of misses the crowds.

“The way I look at it, it’s more fun,” he said. “Depending on where you are at, you can have some fun interactions with the student sections and have some fun with them along the way.”

Referees are independent contractors. Schipper lives in Grand Rapids but often works out West with the Pac-12. That means he travels a lot.

“It’s very different because of the testing protocols from league to league are very different,” he said. “Depending on that, I might have to be to a city a day before a game to get tested.”

Officials are also isolated from one another, required to travel alone and order room service in the hotel rather than go out for dinner together.

“We’re dressed in the hotel rooms. We get to the arenas dressed. Sometimes we can’t even shower at the arena, so we have to go back to the hotel to shower,” Schipper said. “So they really want us to be isolated and oriented around good health and distancing and things like that.”