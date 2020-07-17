Livers to return to Michigan for senior year

Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) drives on Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

UNDATED (WOOD) — Kalamazoo native Isaiah Livers says he will not enter the NBA draft this year.

Livers announced Friday he would stay at Michigan for his senior year rather than throwing his hat into the ring to go pro.

Earlier this year, because of the coronavirus shutdowns, the NCAA gave college basketball players an extension on deciding whether to enter the draft.

“What a crazy couple of months. However, I have learned a great deal from this process, and I’m extremely excited to return to Ann Arbor,” Livers said in a statement released by the school. “My family and I are so appreciative of Coach (Juwan) Howard and all the staff for letting us really explore my dream of playing in the NBA. While it was a limited process due to COVID-19, I want to thank all the NBA teams who took the time to talk to me. The information I gathered is going to be invaluable moving forward. But now, we have unfinished business in Ann Arbor. I cannot wait to do everything I can and help lead this team to great things.”

run it back one more time 〽️ pic.twitter.com/piEqsu6Zsv — Isaiah Livers (@isaiah__02) July 17, 2020

Livers has 96 games at Michigan under his belt, including 46 starts, and a 82-27 record, Michigan says. Before the last season was cut short due to coronavirus pandemic mitigation efforts, he was averaging 12.9 points per game.