Michigan State’s Aaron Henry, left, posts up against Ohio State’s Justice Sueing during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 13 Ohio State past Michigan State 79-62.

Justice Suing added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Buckeyes, who have won three in a row and six of seven.

Michigan State had hoped to rebound from an embarrassing 30-point loss to Rutgers on Thursday that followed a long COVID-19 layoff. Joshua Langford led the Spartans with 14 points.