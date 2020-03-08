Late rally keeps Hope women’s basketball season alive

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Hope women’s basketball closed out the game with a 14-2 run to rally past Illinois Wesleyan 72-69 and advance to the Sweet 16 in the Division III NCAA Tournament Saturday night at DeVos Fieldhouse.

Kenedy Schoonveld had 20 points to lead Hope. Olivia Voskuil added 17 points in the victory.

Trailing 67-59 with just over four minutes left, Hope’s defense clamped down, surrendering only two points the rest of the way.

Schoonveld and Lauren Newman connected on three-pointers and Voskuil tied the game at 67-67 with a layup.

After Illinois Wesleyan scored to take a two-point lead, the Flying Dutch got two more baskets by Schonveld and a free throw by Voskuil to close it out.

Hope improves to 28-0 and advances to the next round of the tournament. The Flying Dutch will play Baldwin Wallace Friday night at a site to be announced.