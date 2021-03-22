Joens scores 33, leads Iowa St. women past Michigan St.

Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) is pressured by Michigan State guards Julia Ayrault (40) and Tory Ozment (1) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ashley Joens scored an Iowa State NCAA Tournament record 33 points, including the clinching free throw with 3.1 seconds left, to lift the Cyclones to a 79-75 women’s opening-round win over Michigan State.

Iowa State made 8 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter and 6 of 8 in the final 1:41 to hold off the 10th-seeded Spartans, who trailed by 10 with 1:40 to play in the third quarter.

The seventh-seeded Cyclones will play second-seeded and fourth-ranked Texas A&M in the second round of the Mercado Region on Wednesday.

Nia Clouden scored 16 points for the Spartans (15-9).