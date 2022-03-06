Izzo passes Knight as Michigan State holds off Maryland

Michigan State forward Malik Hall, left, and guard A.J. Hoggard, center, celebrate with forward Marcus Bingham Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gabe Brown and Malik Hall led a key second-half surge and Tom Izzo became the all-time Big Ten leader in career wins as Michigan State defeated Maryland 77-67.

With his 663rd win at Michigan State, Izzo passed Indiana’s Bob Knight for the most wins at a Big Ten school.

Maryland outscored the Spartans 32-15 in the first 12 1/2 minutes of the second half, cutting their 20-point halftime deficit to 61-58.

On Senior Day, Brown, a senior co-captain, then stepped up with a personal 7-0 run, Hall, a junior, added seven points of his own and Michigan State led 75-62 with two minutes to go.