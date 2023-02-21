EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State men’s basketball team will return to the Breslin Center Tuesday night for the first time since a deadly shooting on campus that killed three and seriously injured five others.

Eight seats will remain empty and a moment of silence will be held to honor the victims.

Emotions will likely run high when the Spartans take the floor against Indiana. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. MSU head basketball coach Tom Izzo is encouraging his team to be open about how they feel.

“I show my emotions good or bad. I’m not to afraid to, but it’s taken a few years, probably. Most athletes do not show their emotions like that, especially in a sad way, because it’s ‘male testosterone.’ We’re supposed be so tough and handle every problem. The toughest guy in the world can’t handle these problems,” Izzo said. “It has nothing to do with strength, it has nothing to do with toughness. I just try to tell them it’s OK to vent. It’s OK to be upset. It’s OK to communicate about it. Don’t be afraid to tell me how you feel.”

Over the last week, the MSU men’s and women’s basketball team have worn white warm-up shirts with the message ‘Spartan Strong’ written in green.

The Michigan State team stands during a moment of silence before the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan honored the victims of the MSU shooting that killed three and injured five Monday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Michigan State University women’s basketball team holds their first game since the deadly Feb. 13 shooting. (Feb. 18, 2023)

Indiana will also wear warm-up shirts on Tuesday that say ‘Spartan Strong’ with both the MSU and Indiana University logos.

MSU is encouraging fans to wear white in unity and will be given Spartan Strong stickers to wear, while staff members from both team will wear Spartan Strong pins, the school’s athletic department said.