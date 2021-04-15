Isaiah Livers opts to not return to Michigan

Michigan’s Isaiah Livers wears a T-shirt that reads “#NotNCAAProperty” as he walks off the court with teammates after the first half of a first-round game against Texas Southern in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In a simple tweet on Wednesday afternoon, Kalamazoo native Isaiah Livers bid farewell to the university that he has called home for the past several years.

“Thank you Michigan,” the tweet read.

thank you michigan💛💙 — Isaiah (@isaiah__02) April 15, 2021

A University of Michigan spokesman later confirmed that Livers is not planning on using the NCAA’s one-time rule allowing players an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Livers had a successful career at Michigan that saw him average 13.1 points per game during his senior season. The Wolverines captain helped lead his team to a one seed in the NCAA Tournament before missing the end of the season with a stress injury in his right foot. Livers underwent successful surgery on that foot and will be out at least six months as he recovers.

Michigan is not only going to be without Livers next year — numerous others from last year’s team have decided to move on including Chaundee Brown, Austin Davis and Mike Smith.

The Wolverines did receive good news Tuesday when guard Eli Brooks announced his decision to come back for another year.

Michigan is still waiting on Hunter Dickinson and Franz Wagner to make their NBA Draft decisions.