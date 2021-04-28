Hope women’s basketball coach Morehouse repeats as Coach of the Year

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Brian Morehouse has led the Hope College women’s basketball program to back-to-back undefeated seasons, an accomplishment has not gone unnoticed on a national scale.

Morehouse was named the NCAA Division III Coach of the Year on Wednesday by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

Morehouse and his Flying Dutch have won a school-record 45 games in a row. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA Division III Tournament has been canceled each of the past two seasons, taking away the chance for Hope to hang a third national title banner.

Morehouse has now won the Pat Summitt Trophy two seasons in a row and three times overall — an honor that is well deserved, according to senior forward Courteney Barnes.

“Mo is an incredible leader. He instills competitive excellence across our entire program and cares for our team on and off the court,” Barnes said of Morehouse. “We appreciate him.”

Hope Athletic Director Tim Schoonveld is proud of how Morehouse was able to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic so successfully.

“We are so excited and proud of Brian for receiving this award,” Schoonveld said. “His record speaks to the long-term impact he has had on our program and the impact that he has had on the game of women’s basketball. The success of our team the past two years has been remarkable considering the constraints and struggles associated with COVID. This is a fantastic honor for him and so well deserved.”

Morehouse was also named the Coach of the Year in 2006 when he led Hope to its second national title and a 33-1 overall record. Morehouse has a record of 627-90 in 25 seasons leading the Dutch.