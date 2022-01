HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Hope women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 57 Wednesday with a victory over Adrian.

Hope (12-0) won 100-54 at home. Their streak is the longest in the NCAA right now.

Hope took the lead in the first quarter and held it the rest of the game. Savannah Feenstra led the Flying Dutch with 19 points, a career high, and Kenedy Schoonveld scored 14.

Chelsea Palmer scored 12 points for Adrian.

Hope next hits the road to play Alma on Thursday.