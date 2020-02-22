Hope women’s basketball complete undefeated regular season

NCAA Hoops

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic basketball_183963

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Hope’s women’s basketball team passed its final test to complete an undefeated regular season, defeating Trine 59-52 Saturday afternoon at DeVos Fieldhouse.

Kennedy Schoonveld and Lauren Newman paced the Flying Dutch with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Hope trailed at halftime 26-25 before finishing strong in the second half to earn the victory.

The last time Hope went undefeated in the regular season was the 2013-14 season.

Hope will have a first-round bye before beginning postseason play with the MIAA Tournament this week. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 