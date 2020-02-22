Hope women’s basketball complete undefeated regular season

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Hope’s women’s basketball team passed its final test to complete an undefeated regular season, defeating Trine 59-52 Saturday afternoon at DeVos Fieldhouse.

Kennedy Schoonveld and Lauren Newman paced the Flying Dutch with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Hope trailed at halftime 26-25 before finishing strong in the second half to earn the victory.

The last time Hope went undefeated in the regular season was the 2013-14 season.

Hope will have a first-round bye before beginning postseason play with the MIAA Tournament this week.