Hope opens NCAA tournament with a victory

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The top-ranked Hope College women’s basketball team opened NCAA Division III Tournament with a 69-18 victory against Pennsylvania’s Grove City College at DeVos Fieldhouse on Friday.

Hope gave up no more than four points in each of the final three quarters.

Junior forward Jess Moorman and freshman forward Claire Baguley led a pair of nine-point efforts for Hope.

The Flying Dutch advanced to the second-round game against Illinois Wesleyan, which will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday.