Hope men beat rival Calvin in 205th meeting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hope earned the W over Calvin in chapter 205 of one of the greatest rivalries in college basketball.

Hope won 78-65 at Calvin’s Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids.

“It was definitely so special, especially here, big rivalry game, coming into their place and getting the W means a lot. We fought hard. It was super fun,” Hope guard Gabe Dirksen said. “It’s exciting. Last year, obviously, no fans in the arena, so it was a lot different environment. Coming here, a lot of the young guys have never experienced it, so baptizing them, kind of, to the whole rivalry, was big.”

Evan Thomas led the Flying Dutchmen with 25 points. Clayton Dykhouse scored 18 and Jeff Bikus 13.

Luke Morrison scored 20 for the Knights.