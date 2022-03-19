PITTSBURGH (WOOD) — The Hope College women finally got to cut the nets Sunday as they won the NCAA Division III tournament national championship.

The Flying Dutch beat the Uniersity of Wisconsin-Whitewater 71-58 in the final held in Pittsburgh.

.@HopeCollegeWBB! YOUR 2022 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!



Hope beats Wisconsin-Whitewater 71-58 for the #d3hoops National Title pic.twitter.com/xOBDXyu2HR — Marlee Wierda (@marleewierda) March 19, 2022

Ella McKinney scored a career high 21 points. Sydney Muller was named the tournament MVP.

It’s the first national title for the Hope women since 2006. The Flying Dutch have had a few strong seasons — they have won 77 of their last 78 games — but the pandemic prevented the tournament from being held for the last two years.

“It feels better than I thought it was going to feel,” coach Brian Morehouse said after the win. “It makes you wonder what the two years before could’ve been.”