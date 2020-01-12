Closings & Delays
Hope, Calvin countdown to Wednesday showdown

NCAA Hoops

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hope and Calvin will meet Wednesday night as one of the best rivalries in all of college basketball enters its 100th year.

The men tip-off at Calvin’s Van Noord Arena at 8 p.m. The women play at DeVos Fieldhouse with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

Both men’s teams had games Saturday before turning attention to Wednesday.

Calvin earned a big win over Olivet by a 97-70 score. The Knights were led by Derrick DeVries 34 points. Thad Shymanski added 23 points and Tony DeWitte had 16 points.

Calvin improves to 7-6 overall 1-1 in MIAA play.

Hope dropped a match-up with Albion at DeVos Fieldhouse by an 84-70 score.

The Flying Dutchmen were led by Preston Granger’s 17 points. Hope drops to 8-5 overall and 1-1 in the MIAA.

The Calvin women’s team was victorious this afternoon. The Knights defeated St. Mary’s (Ind) by a 65-43 score.

The Hope women’s team was off.  

