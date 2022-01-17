Hope basketball extends win streak to 60 with victory over Olivet

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Hope College women’s basketball team beat Olivet at the DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland Monday for the team’s 60th win in a row.

The top-ranked Dutchmen dominated over conference opponent Olivet with a 96-31 win. The team currently has the NCAA’s longest active winning streak.

“Obviously it’s been really fun to win, but I think to win with this group of people has been one of the most fun things about it. We’re just super close, we love each other like sisters, so it’s been really really fun,” Kenedy Schoonveld said.

Coach Brian Morehouse said the team isn’t focused on the streak.

“We don’t play to extend the streak, we just play to win that game, and so I think that takes a lot of the pressure off,” Morehouse said. “The big focus that we have right now, is that we’re okay with people talking about us, it’s a great way for us to talk about a great institution like Hope College.”

The team’s next game is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Saint Mary’s College.

Watch the highlights in the player above.