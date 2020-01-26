Hope basketball coach fastest to 600 wins

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Hope College women’s basketball coach Brian Morehouse achieved a special distinction on Saturday.
With his team’s 76-27 victory at Olivet College, Morehouse achieved 600 career victories faster than any coach in NCAA basketball history in his 690th game. That includes any men’s or women’s coach at any level of college basketball.
Morehouse passed Union University women’s coach Mark Campbell, who reached the milestone in his 691st game in 2019, according to Hope College Athletics.
Morehouse’s career record is 600 and 90. Hope is 18-0 this year. He became Hope’s women’s basketball coach in 1996.