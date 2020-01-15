Hope, Calvin prepare for competitive, ‘fun’ 202nd game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s known as the greatest rivalry in Division III and one of the top fire in all of college hoops: Hope and Calvin meet tonight for the 202nd time.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Calvin’s Van Noord Arena.

The Knights won all three meetings last season, which has the Dutchmen thinking about payback.

“Especially since these kids knocked us out of our tournament last year,” Hope junior Preston Granger, the Dutchmen’s leading scorer, said. “So we’ve been itching to get back and win a game at Van Noord. There’s a lot of history in these games and people really care about it.”

“It’s always a blast,” Calvin’s leading scorer, senior Derrick DeVries, said. “You think about it the couple of days leading up to it. You just can’t wait to play. And once you get out there, a little nervous during warm-ups, but once you start playing, it’s just a lot of fun to play in it.”

The game marks the 100th season of the teams’ rivalry. They first met on Dec. 16, 1920; Hope won 30-13. The Flying Dutchmen lead the all-time series 103 games to 98 and have outscored the Knights by only 98 points, less than half a point per game.

Tonight, for the first time since the 1995-96 season, both of the head coaches will have also played in the rivalry. Greg Mitchell and Bill Sall each wore No. 34 when they met on the court in the late 1980s.

Mitchell, now in his sixth season leading Hope, was part of two MIAA championship teams as a player and still holds the school record for three-point shooting in a single season (54%) and career (46%).

“I have a lot of respect for Bill as a player, obviously, back in the day and as a coach,” Mitchell said. “I know he’ll have his guys ready. So it will be a little different, but hey, it’s Hope-Calvin, so not much is going to change.”

Sall played for the Knights from 1986 to 1990, during which time he was also part of two MIAA championship teams in addition to being a two-time MIAA MVP and two-time All-American. He spent the last 17 years as head coach at Ferris State and Northern Michigan before returning home to Calvin for this season.

“I’ve watched a lot of these games from afar, but it’s been well over 20 years since I’ve watched a Hope-Calvin game live. So I’m sure there will be a lot of emotions as it starts out and as that ball is tipped, so it will be a lot of fun,” Sall said.

Hope is 8-5 on the season and Calvin 7-6. Each is just one game away from first place in the MIAA.