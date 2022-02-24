Hillmon scores 28, No. 6 Michigan beats Michigan State

Michigan State forward Taiyier Parks, left, guards Michigan forward Naz Hillmon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon had 28 points and eight rebounds in her final home game, lifting No. 6 Michigan to a 62-51 win over Michigan State on Thursday.

The Wolverines pulled away with a 10-0 run to open the fourth quarter. Michigan can clinch its first outright Big Ten title in women’s basketball if closes the regular season with a win at No. 21 Iowa.

The Wolverines earned a share of the conference championship by beating the Spartans.

The Spartans led by nine points early in the game, but could not pull off a second straight upset against their rivals.