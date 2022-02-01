Hall rescues No. 13 Michigan State in win over Terps

Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) scores the eventual game-winning basket against Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) and forward Julian Reese (10) with less than two seconds left in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in College Park, Md. Michigan State won 65-63. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Malik Hall made a driving layup with 1.9 seconds left, and No. 13 Michigan State survived a second-half rally by Maryland to beat the Terrapins 65-63.

Hall led the Spartans with 16 points, and Joey Hauser and Marcus Bingham Jr. had 10 apiece as Michigan State followed a home win over rival Michigan by doing just enough against the underachieving Terps.

Eric Ayala scored 15 points and Donta Scott had 14 for Maryland, which rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to tie the score twice within the final three minutes.

Standout freshman Max Christie was held to seven points for the Spartan