GVSU women’s basketball defeat Ferris State

ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University’s Women’s Basketball defeated the Ferris State Bulldogs 67-59 Thursday in Allendale.

The Lakers forced 11 turnovers, scoring 18 points off of FSU’s turnovers. The team also scored 28 of their 27 points in the paint.

GVSU and FSU finished with a similar shooting performance as the Lakers were 24-55 and the Bulldogs were 24-54.

The Lakers were led by senior Emily Spitzley, who finished with 22 points and shot 4-8 from behind the arc. Sophomore Rylie Bisballe finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. She was followed by sophomore Ellie Droste who finished with 17 points and shot 70% from the floor.

The Lakers are slated to play Lake Superior State on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the GVSU Fieldhouse Arena.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to take on the Davenport University Panthers on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Davenport.