UNDATED (WOOD) — The Grand Valley State women are headed to the Final Four.

On Monday, GVSU (31-2) beat Missouri Western 67-44 in an NCAA Tournament quarterfinal held in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Lakers led by double digits at the half and clinched the win in the third period with 12 unanswered points.

Emily Spitzley scored 20 points for the Lakers. Hannah Kulas, Elllie Droste and Hadley Miller each put up 10.

GVSU will play Glennville State in the Final Four on Wednesday.