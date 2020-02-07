GVSU wins, sets stage for rematch with Ashland

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Third ranked Grand Valley State ran its overall record to 21-1 with a 74-55 victory over Wayne State Thursday night at the GVSU Fieldhouse.

Cassidy Boensch led the way with 25 points while Maddie Dailey added 15 points. The victory also gives the Grand Valley Lakers a 13-1 record in GLIAC play.

It also sets the stage for a showdown with second ranked Ashland this Saturday. The two teams played in early January with Ashland prevailing, 77-69.

Tip-off this Saturday is set for 1 pm.

In other GLIAC action Thursday night, the Grand Valley State men’s basketball team was victorious. The Lakers defeated Wayne State, 83-70

Jake Van Tubbergen led the way with 21 points.

Ferris State defeated Saginaw Valley State 84-65. Four players scored in double figures as the men improved to 22-4 overall.

The Ferris State women’s team fell to Saginaw Valley State 82-68 final.

Davenport hosted Ashland in a men’s and women’s doubleheader. The Eagles were victorious in both, winning the men’s game 66-56 and the women’s game by a score of 94-75