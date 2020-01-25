GVSU splits hoops doubleheader on Sawyers Day

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Valley State women’s basketball team earned its 18th victory of the season Saturday afternoon defeating Northern Michigan 58-41 on Sawyers Day at the GVSU Fieldhouse.

Cassidy Boensch led the way with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Victoria Hedemark had 14 points and Jenn DeBoer added 10 points. The victory improves GVSU to 18-1 overall and 10-1 in the GLIAC.

The men’s team lost a tight game in the second contest of the day. Northern Michigan escaped with a 75-73 victory. West Ottawa graduate Jake Van Tubbergen scored 30 points and also grabbed 16 rebounds.

Jeramiah Ferguson and Jayden Hodgson had 13 points a piece. Grand Valley State drops to 16-3 overall and 9-2 in the GLIAC.