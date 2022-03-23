GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University is out of the NCAA tournament after a loss in the Final Four Wednesday.

The staunch defensive team took on a team that scored 103 points in the Elite Eight: Glenville State.

It was close in the first half, with GVSU ending the first down only one. During the second half, Glenville pushed away from the Lakers.

GVSU only scored 24 in the second half, ending with a final score of 77-53.

The loss ends their season in the Final Four.

— News 8’s Madalyn Buursma contributed to this report.