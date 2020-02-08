Grand Valley Women fall in battle of nationally-ranked teams

A photo of the Grand Valley Women Basketball team on Feb. 8, 2020.

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — No. 3-ranked Grand Valley State couldn’t overcome a tough second quarter and fell to No. 2-ranked Ashland 77-52 Saturday afternoon at GVSU Fieldhouse.

The Lakers and Eagles came into the game with a combined record of 43-1 overall. Ashland defeated Grand Valley State in early January.

The Eagles led by 16 points at halftime thanks to outscoring Grand Valley 19-9 in the second quarter. The deficit stretched to 21 points by the end of the third quarter.

Cassidy Boensch led the way for Grand Valley State with 18 points. Maddie Dailey had 10 points.

Grand Valley State drops to 21-2 overall on the season. Ashland improves to 23-0 overall.