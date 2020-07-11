GR Christian’s Bufkin commits to Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kobe Bufkin is joining the ranks of Grand Rapids Christian standouts to commit to the Big Ten.
Bufkin announced Friday he had chosen to play basketball for Juwan Howard at the University of Michigan. He says he’ll study business.
He said a feeling of family drew him to choose Michigan over other top contenders like Michigan State, Ohio State and DePaul and LSU.
“And I saw the competitive nature in the locker room,” he continued. “And just the conversations that me and the coaching staff had that really influenced me to make my decision to go there.”
Bufkin added that he thought he would thrive in Michigan’s open offense.
“Being able to playmake, because I like to get my teammates involved and be able to score the basketball as well,” he said.
In recent years, Grand Rapids Christian has sent Xavier Tillman to Michigan State and Dwayne Washington to Ohio State.
Bufkin will enter his senior year at Christian this fall.