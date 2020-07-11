GR Christian’s Bufkin commits to Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kobe Bufkin is joining the ranks of Grand Rapids Christian standouts to commit to the Big Ten.

Bufkin announced Friday he had chosen to play basketball for Juwan Howard at the University of Michigan. He says he’ll study business.

First I thank God for the blessings, abilities and talents – I cherish them!

Thank you to my family n friends

All my Coaches Trainers and Mentors

Thank you to all my many teammates/ brothers and basketball moms n dads.@TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/RNMdwQBS8x — Kobe Bufkin (@kb33zy_04) July 10, 2020

He said a feeling of family drew him to choose Michigan over other top contenders like Michigan State, Ohio State and DePaul and LSU.

“And I saw the competitive nature in the locker room,” he continued. “And just the conversations that me and the coaching staff had that really influenced me to make my decision to go there.”

Bufkin added that he thought he would thrive in Michigan’s open offense.

“Being able to playmake, because I like to get my teammates involved and be able to score the basketball as well,” he said.

In recent years, Grand Rapids Christian has sent Xavier Tillman to Michigan State and Dwayne Washington to Ohio State.

Bufkin will enter his senior year at Christian this fall.