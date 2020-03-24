GR Christian grad Xavier Tillman eyes NBA

Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) grabs a rebound over Bradley guard Ja’Shon Henry (22) during a first round men’s college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids native Xavier Tillman announced via Twitter Tuesday afternoon he is exploring the possibility of heading to the NBA.

Tillman, who won the Big Ten Conference defensive player of the year honors this season, has one year of college eligibility remaining.

The former Grand Rapids Christian standout was also a second-team All-Big Ten selection, averaging 13.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game.

Tillman did specify in the tweet that he is keeping his college eligibility. By not hiring an agent, he can elect to return to Michigan State.

He has until early May to make that decision.