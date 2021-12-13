Former Godwin Heights basketball players reunite at WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two former Godwin Heights basketball players are playing together on the court once again.

Markeese Hastings and Lamar Norman were a dynamic duo when they played together at Godwin Heights before going their separate ways. Now, they’re back together again, playing for Western Michigan University.

“Our chemistry is crazy, it’s always been crazy,” said Hastings. “We always knew what one another wanted to do. … Every time we get on the court together we just know it’s go time.”

Norman agrees the two have good chemistry.

“We felt that us reuniting together was going to be a good choice for us, because we know how each other play, we have good chemistry,” Norman said. “We play to our full potential here, and help this team become a winning program.”

As the team gets into the season, Norman is leading the Broncos in scoring, while Hastings is leading in rebounds.