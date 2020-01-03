Ferris men, GVSU women claim rivalry wins

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The eighth-ranked Ferris State’s men’s basketball team used a key 15-3 second half run to take control and eventually defeat GLIAC rival, and 17th ranked Grand Valley State 85-73 Thursday night in Big Rapids.

The women’s game proved to be much closer as the third-ranked Lakers rallied from an eight-point second half deficit to knock off Ferris State 72-68.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Grand Valley State led by a 35-34 score at halftime. Midway through the second half with the game tied 47-47, the Bulldogs started the run to close out Grand Valley.

Jake Van Tubbergen and Jayden Hodgson each had 14 points to lead the Lakers. Walt Kelser’s 24 points led the way for Ferris State. The Bulldogs had five players in double figures.

Ferris State improves to 15-1 overall and 4-0 in the GLIAC. Grand Valley drops to 10-2 and 3-1 in GLIAC play.

In the nightcap, Ferris State led in the second half by as many as eight points.

Grand Valley State took its first lead of the fourth quarter when Cassidy Boensch scored to make it 57-56. The two teams found themselves tied at 62-62 when Jen DeBoer drilled a go-ahead three-pointer to put the third-ranked Lakers ahead for good.

DeBoer led the way with 19 points while Maddie Dailey had 18. Grand Valley State improves to 12-0 and 4-0 in the GLIAC.

Ferris State was led by Riley Blair’s 23 points and Mallory McCartney’s 17 points.