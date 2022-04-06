KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Western Michigan is welcoming longtime Michigan State assistant Dwayne Stephens to lead its basketball program.

Stephens is scheduled to have his first news conference as the Broncos’ coach Wednesday.

The former Spartans forward was on Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo’s staff for 19 seasons, including the last decade as an associate head coach.

Clayton Bates resigned as Western Michigan’s coach last month after winning eight games in his second season.

The Broncos have made four NCAA Tournament appearances, most recently in 2014.