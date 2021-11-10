Dickinson-led No. 6 Michigan beats Buffalo in opener

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard points from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Buffalo, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 27 points to help No. 6 Michigan open with an 88-76 win over Buffalo on Wednesday night.

The Wolverines started strong in their season opener, leading by as much as 21 points in the first half and going ahead 51-36 at halftime. But Michigan came out flat in the second half, allowing Buffalo to cut the deficit to five points with five-plus minutes left.

Caleb Houstan helped Michigan pull away, making a 3-pointer to give the Wolverines a 15-point lead late in the game.

Buffalo’s Jeenathan Williams scored a career-high 32 points.