Davenport upsets 8th ranked Ferris State

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Davenport’s men’s basketball team defeated eighth-ranked Ferris State 69-65 Saturday afternoon.

The host Panthers got a game-high 23 points from Chris Rollins. Janeau Joubert added 16 points. Tafari Beckford and Evan Hines added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

>>Watch highlights above<<<

Ferris State was led by Walt Kelser’s 19 points. Greg Williams had 14 points, and D’Angelo Hughes added 11 in the loss.

It was Ferris State’s first loss in conference play and second overall.

Davenport improves to 10-5 overall and 2-3 overall. Ferris State falls to 15-2 overall and 4-1 in the GLIAC.