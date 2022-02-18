Cornerstone’s Kim Elders nears 1,000 career games

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cornerstone men’s basketball head coach Kim Elders is about to approach a monumental milestone in his career — not that he’s been keeping track.

“I actually didn’t know,” Elders said. “But when you start coaching some 30 years ago, you never think of that. You just think of the next game, the next season.”

On Saturday, he will coach his 1,000th career game. All have been with the Golden Eagles.

“I think it was God’s calling for me to be here at Cornerstone,” Elders, a native of Hudsonville, said. “I did have a couple of schools interested throughout time, but I just felt like this was my calling and God wanted me here and there was no reason for me to leave.”

That loyalty has helped Elders become one of the most decorated coaches in the state. He three national championships, nearly a dozen conference titles and more than 750 total wins.

But his tenure is not just about the scoreboard.

“The four years here as a player were some of the best memories of my life,” Cornerstone assistant coach Kyle Steigenga, also the 2018 NAIA player of the year, said. “(Elders) knew how to build a program. When he took over the program, Cornerstone didn’t have this rich tradition. He was able to build that.”

“It means everything to me,” senior point guard Christian Rodriguez added. “Having the opportunity to play under a Hall of Fame coach like coach Elders is something you don’t get the opportunity to do a lot.”

Rodriguez broke the school’s all-time assist record this season. Elders said it’s players like him and Steigenga who have made him successful.

“That’s what it’s all about: the players and the relationships,” he said. “To me, that’s what it’s all about, not the wins.”