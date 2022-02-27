Cockburn, Plummer help No. 15 Illinois beat Michigan 93-85

Michigan forward Caleb Houstan (22) goes to the basket against Illinois guard Jacob Grandison (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 27 points and Alfonso Plummer had 26, helping No. 15 Illinois beat Michigan 93-85.

The Fighting Illini led by 15 midway through the second half before Michigan rallied within two points down the stretch. Illinois improved to 20-8. DeVante’ Jones scored a season-high 25 points for the Wolverines, who fell to 15-12.

Michigan was without suspended coach Juwan Howard, who missed the second of five games for hitting a Wisconsin assistant coach a week ago. Phil Martelli again filled in for Howard.