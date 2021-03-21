Clark shines in her NCAA Tournament debut, Iowa eases by CMU

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Freshman Caitlin Clark, the nation’s leading scorer, had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Monika Czinano also scored 23 points, and No. 5 seed Iowa beat 12th-seeded Central Michigan 87-72 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Clark was held to two points in the third quarter but teammate McKenna Warnock, who was scoreless in the first half, scored 11 straight Iowa points — capped by a 3-pointer to give the Hawkeyes a 63-52 lead.

Clark scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to start Iowa’s 8-3 run to build an 18-point lead.

Micaela Kelly finished with 23 points in 27 minutes for Central Michigan.