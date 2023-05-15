GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the newest member of the University of Michigan’s 2024 freshman class, look no further than down the road for Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s Durral Brooks.

Rated as the top in-state prospect in the 2024 class, a four-star guard according to 247 Sports, Brooks announced his decision on Instagram Sunday night. He posted an image with Juwan Howard from his October visit to Ann Arbor.

“I think I can bring a lot of energy to Michigan,” Brooks said. “I want to be there for my teammates if they are down to pick them back up. And then on both ends of the floor, I want to bring intensity to both defense and offense. I’m just excited to get going.”

He joins fellow four-star guard Christian Anderson from Atlanta in the Wolverines 2024 class. The Wolverines’ recruiting class was ranked 22nd and seventh in the nation before Brooks’ commitment.

Brooks chose the Wolverines over Oakland, Butler, Dayton and rival Michigan State. Nationwide, Brooks was ranked 13th at the point guard position and 101st overall.

Michigan was the ultimate landing spot for Brooks because he felt like it offered the best future for him on and off the court.

“I felt like Michigan was the perfect school for me,” Brooks said. “They make you feel like family, the education because I want to go into business, I get to stay home and let everyone who supports me come watch my games. I felt like it was the perfect decision.”

Heading into his senior season with the Cougars, Brooks has quite the resume already built up. He was a part of the 2021 State Championship team in Division 2 and runner-up state champs in 2022. The first team all-state pick in 2023 averaged 20.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game in his junior campaign. He already has surpassed the 1,000-point mark in his career. Brooks is already a top candidate for the Mr. Basketball selection in Michigan next year.

With his decision now made, Brooks said it’ll be easier to focus on just playing basketball and having no tension around making a college decision.

“I’m excited to get my teammates more looks,” Brooks said with a smile. “I can be a better leader and try and lead my teammates to where they want to be too.”

Brooks is coached by T.J. Meerman who has played and coached in the state for a long time. He also grew up playing basketball with former Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin, who recently made his decision to enter the 2023 NBA Draft.

“I’m excited to follow after Kobe Bufkin who I grew up with,” Brooks said. “I’ve known him since I can remember. We played on a team called Boom until we were in high school and stopped playing (Amateur Athletic Union). He wanted me to come to Michigan but he was more supportive and wanted me to make the right decision of where I felt like would be home.”