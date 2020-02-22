Calvin’s men basketball top Adrian to claim second place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Calvin’s men’s basketball team topped Adrian 81-52 Saturday at Van Noord Arena to take sole possession of second place in the MIAA.

The victory also gives the Knights a bye in the opening round of the conference tournament. Calvin is scheduled to play its first conference tournament game Friday night at host Albion. The opponent is yet to be determined.

Derrick DeVries led the way with 31 points. He and fellow seniors Alex Bos and Tony DeWitte were honored in a pregame ceremony on the court. Bos had 13 points and DeWitte 14 in the victory.

Calvin improves to 15-10 overall and 9-5 in the conference.

The women’s team was also victorious topping Adrian on the road 55-52.