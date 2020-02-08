Calvin defeats Hope to earn season sweep

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Derrick DeVries scored 35 points and Calvin used a strong second half effort to pull away from rival Hope College and earn an MIAA victory 84-59 Saturday afternoon at DeVos Fieldhouse.

Hope’s last lead of the game came when Evan Thomas hit a three-pointer late in the first half, giving the Flying Dutchmen a 28-26 lead. Calvin’s Tony DeWitte answered with a quick three to spark a 12-0 run for the Knights.

Hope closed the gap before the half but trailed by five at 38-33.

Calvin outscored its rival by 20 points in the second half to secure the victory. The Knights really took control with at around the 15-minute mark as DeVries, Alex Bos, and DeWitte all hit three-pointers to push Calvin’s advantage to 15 points.

DeWitte had 16 points for Calvin.

Hope was led by Preston Granger, who had 17 points and Thomas, who had 13 points. 

